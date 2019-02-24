C. A. Smith AKA ‘Honey Please’ needs to learn how to be a statesman and stop being political while serving as DGG!

C. A Smith AKA ‘Honey Please’ as the FNM rally Friday night!

Deputy to the Governor General, current non-resident Ambassador and former Ambassador to Washington, Cornelius A. Smith, in full FNM regalia at the Friday night FNM rally.

Could someone please tap Mr. Smith on the shoulder and whisper to him that he is now a diplomat and statesmen and this highly inappropriate.

Just watch the behaviour of Arthur Foulkes, Oswald Ingraham and Dame Marguerite Pindling as examples. The Dame went further, she resigned from the PLP.

This FNM crew is something else. No respect for the rule of law and no respect for ancient Westminster conventions. Just Down low, ‘dutty’, criminal and ROGUE! WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!