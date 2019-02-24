Dey gang robbing in Nassau now!

POLICE SEARCH FOR FIVE SUSPECTS IN OVERNIGHT

ARMED ROBBERY

Police on the island of New Providence are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a five males responsible for an armed robbery which occurred on Sunday, 24th, February, 2019.

According to reports, shortly before 4:00am, a male and female was on Robinson Road at a business establishment where they worked, when they were robbed of cash, a cellphone and other personal items, by five males before the left the area in an unknown direction.

Investigations are ongoing.

#crimedown