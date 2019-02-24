PM MOST HONOURABLE EVER IS HEADED TO ST. KITTS THIS MONDAY TO CALL BAHAMIANS CORRUPT!

PM Minnis

BP BREAKING| Well, we are learning right now that PRIME MINISTER MOST HONOURABLE EVER is headed down to St. Kitts and Nevis for a CARICOM Inter-Sessional Meeting.



During the visit he will be honoured for his professional achievement at the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies’ 22nd Annual Legacy Awards Gala on Wednesday evening.



The PM will take with him his Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield and High Commissioner of The Bahamas to CARICOM H.E. Reuben Rahming – the man who knows “Swing City” [Pinewood] is no longer in his hands.



The PM will come back to the capital on Thursday. K. Peter Turnquest will act as PM for the week.



All we say is this: Here is another opportunity for PM MOST HONOURABLE EVER to call Bahamians “CORRUPT” on the world stage [without firing his three CORRUPT MINISTERS].

