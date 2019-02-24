Police say no corpse found in Asian Restaurant – Saturday was a raid by Customs assisted by police….

BP BREAKING UPDATE| Police are now finally giving us an exclusive update wish to dispel reports circulating on Social Media of a corpse found at an Asian Restaurant in Eastern New Providence. We now know what really happened.

Yesterday, The Bahamas Customs Department commenced a raid on an Asian Restaurant in Eastern New Providence.

That raid was a result of several items believed to have not been cleared properly through Customs which were at the restaurant.

Police assisted with the exercise and now are updating media on this breaking development.

IN Short THE ASIANS ARE NOT PAYING THEIR FAIR SHARE!!!!!

