Strange death in Cat Island…Man found dead in a well…

Beautiful beach of Cat Island.

CAT ISLAND| Police on Cat Island are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male, Thursday, 21st February, 2019.

According to reports, shortly after 5:00pm, police were called to a residence in the settlement of The Bluff, after a male was found unresponsive in a well on the property.

The man was pulled from the well, examined by the Medical Team on that island, and was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Central Detective Unit Officers and Her Majesty’s Coroner will travel to Cat Island to continue investigations.

Is this another murder? Or is it just a strange accident? We will never know! #crimedown