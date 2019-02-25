Hundreds Cheer Abaco’s 2019 Junior Junkanoo Parade

MARSH HARBOUR, Abaco, The Bahamas – Hundreds of residents and tourists converged on Marsh Harbour, Abaco, on February 22, 2019, for the 2019 Abaco Junior Junkanoo Parade.

Students showcased their cultural talents through music, choreographic dance and visual arts.

Fox Town and Crossing Rocks Primary Schools, Patrick J. Bethel High and Grand Cay All Age Schools performed for the judges, while St. Francis de Sales Catholic School joined in as a fun group.

The parade also gave many the chance to sample local foods and wares from several vendors that night. (BIS Photos / Eric Rose)