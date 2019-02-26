Bahamas Insurance Association Celebrates Insurance Month – Ya think they discussing CLICO?

The BIA will conclude Insurance Month with its annual Awards Ceremony and Reception on Thursday, February 28 at the British Colonial Hilton. Photo by Ronnie Archer.

Nassau, The Bahamas – The Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) is celebrating “Insurance Month” for the month of February 2019 under the theme, Embracing Change.

The members began the month of activities with a church service at Christ Church Cathedral.

Pictured are attending members with new BIA Chairman, Warren Rolle, Deputy Chairs, Anton Sealey and Tina Cambridge and Rhonda S. Chipman-Johnson, Ph. D., BIA Coordinator.

