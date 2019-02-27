Cow butchered after being involved in accident in Eleuthera….

Accident in Eleuthera ended the life of this cow.

ELEUTHERA| A poor cow was slaughtered last week in Eleuthera after being hit by a driver on the island.

Locals removed the animal from the scene as she became limp and unable to complete her crossing. Ahhh, boy.

The cow was slaughtered right there on the scene. Dragged just a few feet away, laid on a pallet and cutup into portions; the actions of mankind against their animal cousins.

Anyway the driver was not hurt following the incident. He got away but his vehicle, as you can see, was written-off.

We report yinner decide!