PLP Chairman slams Tribune on its advice!

PLP Chairman Senator Hon. Fred Mitchell.

The Tribune in it’s editorial today dares to give advice and counsel to the PLP in its political decisions. Their latest gratuitous advice is that the PLP accomplished nothing by its recent boycott of the Houses of Parliament. Then they say the PLP’s Leader should start doing his work in the Public Accounts Committee.

Thank you very much but The Tribune can keeps its advice.

The boycott made its point. That simple fact is demonstrated by this fact: notwithstanding the cold eye of disapproval of a biased, hateful press, the media including The Tribune’s editorial writer are talking about it.