Bristol Cellars is the latest victim of another armed robbery attack last night…

NASSAU| Last evening was another night for the robbers and quiet for the police.

Bahamas Press can report Bristol Cellars just at the foot of the old Paradise Island Bridge was another location which got robbed last night. Bandits took an undisclosed amount of cash before making good their escape.

Police have yet to report the matter to the public to support their repeated narrative that crime is down.

Officers have yet to report the gang robbery of guests at Goodman’s Bay Thursday morning. Many Bahamians and guests regularly visit that area for recreation. NOTHING SAID! NOTHING REPORTED

Just this week the Americans issued a travel advisory on the Bahamas.

Boy I Tell Ya!

