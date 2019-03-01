CDU SUMMONED TO COURT IN CONNECTION WITH MISSING MARVIN PRATT – Police failed to comply with order!!!

Where is Marvin Pratt? Police who held him in custody cannot say?

Missing Man Marvin Pratt was last scene in police custody.

The Central Detective Unit (CDU) of the Royal Bahamas Police Force was summoned to the Supreme Court on Thursday, to answer to Justice Andrew Forbes on the whereabouts of Marvin Pratt – a man who was allegedly arrested by CDU last December 2018, and later reported missing by his family.

However, representatives of the CDU failed to bring the necessary documents to court and the matter was pushed back to a later date.

Attorney Crispin Hall, who represents the family of Marvin Pratt, explained that the police failed to file their return.” The government did not file their return as ordered by the court,” Hall explained.

He also added that counsel representing the government in the matter, Ryan Sands, said there was some misunderstanding with administration.“ Counsel for the government explained the circumstances. It was an administrative issue and the court gave them some leniency and said that he would give them additional time to file their return,” Hall said.