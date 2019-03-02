Big-time Banker caught molesting a 14 boy child!

Scotia Bank sacked pedophile and blocked his access inside the bank!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU BP BREAKING| We are reporting the arrest of a sissy banker in the capital who was caught following the rape of a minor.

Only BP would report how, Paul Lewis, the Director of Scotia Wealth, was formally charged with having unlawful sexual intercourse with a male minor.

The child being seduced wad only 14. This is just as bad as locking up an infant in a hot car!

The arraignment took place in Magistrate Court #10. And bail has been granted. No Marco Alert. No sexual offenders register big-time banker running hot on a child. Where are the people who suppose to be protecting the rights of the child in this country?

Meanwhile here are the main culprits…where was the wutless media when all this arraignment was going down? Why are dey so damn quiet? How come nothing was reported?

We report yinner decide!