RBDF Apprehends Fishermen in Protected Area﻿

Poachers court by Defence Force.

BIMINI| Eight persons were apprehended around 10:30 a.m. this morning by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) after they were found fishing in a Marine Preserve in the northern Bahamas.

Upon receiving reports of illegal fishing activity taken place within a Marine Preserve in the Berry Islands, RBDF Patrol Craft P-126 coxswained by Petty Officer Ronnie Neymour was dispatched to investigate.

After arriving in the area of Whale Cay in the Berry Islands, the Marines discovered a 19-foot skiff with 3 persons onboard with approximately 50 conchs and other fishery products in their possession.

Also discovered in the same area was a 46-foot fishing vessel named “Lady Yvonna” with 5 persons and approximately 500 conchs onboard.

As a result, the eight fishermen were cautioned and taken into custody and were subsequently brought to the Defence Force Base where they were handed over to Marine Resources Unit with their catch and vessels for further processing.

The nationalities of three of the men are unknown at this time; the remainder are Bahamians.

In June of last year a 63-foot American registered pleasure craft with six Americans onboard was apprehended by the Park Warden and Marines at the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park for illegally fishing in the Park. The men were charged and fined before the courts.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force continues to protect the territorial integrity of The Bahamas.