Two die in traffic fatality in Kemps Bay Andros Saturday evening….

Bahamas records the 3rd and 4th person to die on the streets for the week in Kemps Bay Andros…

Another double fatality on Andros Saturday evening.

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is now getting photos from a traffic fatality in the quiet community of South Andros which has claimed the life of two natives.

BP can confirm the victims to be Jermaine Miller and Garth Lundy. They are from Smiths Hill and Kemps Bay settlements.

Both victims were taken to the morgue at the Johnson Bay Clinic.

This is an extremely sad evening in the South Andros district and we encourage prayers for families.

This week proved to be one of the deadliest on the streets where this latest incident accounts for the 3rd and 4th victims to die via a traffic accident. Last evening a male died via an accident on Tonique Darling Highway. And on Thursday morning 17-year-old Bernard Saunders lost his life on Frank Watson Blvd. Three others were seriously injured in that rollover.

We report yinner decide!