Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor-General, brings remarks.

ROCK SOUND, Eleuthera, The Bahamas — Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General, attended the Ministry of Education’s South Eleuthera School District.

The Dame appeared at a Special School Assembly at Preston H. Albury High School, Rock Sound, Eleuthera on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 where the students were happy to show off their talents for her visit. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

Students of Deep Creek Primary preform “I’m a True Bahamian” during the special assembly.

Green Castle Primary with a musical selection.