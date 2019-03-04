Fishermen to be Charged Before Courts

Coral Harbour Base, 03 MAR. ‘19 (RBDF): The eight persons apprehended by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) after they were found fishing in a Marine Reserve in the northern Bahamas are expected to be charged before the courts on Monday.

The men, 5 Bahamian nationals, 2 Haitian nationals and 1 Cuban were apprehended in the area of Whale Cay in the Berry Islands on Friday past. They were found with a large quantity of conchs and fishery products aboard their 46-foot fishing vessel and 19-foot skiff.

All of the men, along with their catch and vessels were handed over to Marine Resources Unit for further processing.

The Marine Reserve Park in the southern Berry Islands is one of several protected parks in the country where fishing of any kind is prohibited.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force continues to protect the territorial integrity of The Bahamas.