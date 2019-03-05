Bahamas records the fifth traffic fatality this morning for the week….

Clarence Dean Jr., 30, is the country’s latest fatality victim….

NASSAU| CJ is the latest traffic fatality victim in the capital.

Bahamas Press is reporting how Traffic Division officers are investigating a traffic fatality that has left a man dead and a woman in serious condition.

Your BP has identified the male victim as 30-year-old Clarence Dean Jr, the son of a high-ranking Lieutenant Commander of the RBDF.

The incident occurred just after 3am on Tuesday 5th March 2019. Dean, a lover of fast motorcycles, was with a female passenger when the accident occurred. He was on his bike traveling South on East Street when he failed to stop at a traffic light. His motorbike slammed into an oncoming GMC Silverado truck traveling west on Soldier Road.

With metal littering all the streets following the impact, both the male and female on the motorbike received serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Dean Jr. succumbed to his injuries later this morning. His female passenger’s condition is also listed as serious. It said that both passengers were not wearing any headgear at the time of the accident. When will we learn?

Meanwhile, that male driver of the GMC truck vehicle was not injured and waited at the scene of the incident to assist both victims and police.

We offer prayerful support to the family of Clarence Dean Jr and pray that his soul rest in peace.

