DID MARVIN DAMES LOSE HIS COOL??? Ingraham would have fired Dames long time…

Can Minnis justify why Dames needs a gun?

PM Minnis and his National Security Marvin Dames.

Dear Editor

The behaviour of the Minister of National Security, Marvin Dames, is troubling, to put it mildly. The uneasiness comes from the fact that a “thin-skinned cantankerous man”, who has complete control of the police and who seems to be too anxious to speak for the police in place of the Commissioner, has lost his cool.

This is more serious because self-control should be one of the criteria for such a position. Everyone knows that Dames carries a gun. Does he come to the House of Assembly “packing”? Could he have been in possession on the 27 February when he “tripped out”?

Bahamians are a people who usually do not complain until after the fact, but this incident begs the question: if he is armed in Parliament, should he be, especially because of the heated exchanges between members?

This is not the first time Dames showed his temperament in Parliament. Is this a pattern? Do we have a potential problem? Are members safe while doing the people’s business?

The newspaper that carries water for Dames has already started their spin. They have begun to paint Dames as the victim and to try to water down his extreme behaviour. We must not let the editor and the assistant distract us from the truth. They do have the integrity to call it what it was: a meltdown by Dames.

We already know that this same editor has been hired by the FNM to do their public relations.

Dames should not be in such a sensitive position. He does not have the mentality or temperament. This alone is another reason why he should resign or be removed.

The people are not playing with this. Minnis will soon be sorry for not gathering the courage to fire Dames. What would it take? Another “explosion”?

Can Minnis justify why Dames needs a gun? Did B.J. Nottage carry a gun?

Definitely, Hubert Ingraham would have fired Dames, even if he did it on a tissue paper. It’s no wonder lngraham never made him COMMISSIONER.

The other members of the FNM government must stop talking behind Minnis’ back and be real men like McAlpine.

But we will not hold our breath.