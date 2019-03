file photo

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting a stabbing incident on Friday 1st March, 2019 sometime around 7:00pm.

We can report males two got into a verbal and physical altercation in the Haitian village near Kool Acres area out east. One of the males stabbed the other multiple times with a sharp instrument.

The victim was transported to PMH. He survived the attack but get this: police reported nothing on the incident!

Is crime really down? Or is crime reporting down?

