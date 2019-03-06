Senior police are being sent home while Marvin Dames is still in the Cabinet!

Davis: Police fired while Dames still remains!

ACP Clarence Reckley, DCP Emrick Kevin Seymour and Paul Rolle

Nassau| While the nation is calling for the sacking of two Cabinet Ministers, Marvin Dames and Duane Sands, The Office of the Prime Minister has confirmed that three Senior Police Officers have been directed to proceed with accumulated vacation leave with the option to start retirement leave at the end of their vacation leave periods. The OPM has classified the decision to fire officers as an “ongoing strategic restructuring of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”

The news of the sackings came as Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C. began to address the press in his monthly Meet-The-Press event yesterday.

Davis said, “The question we ask, what manner of people are we dealing with, what manner of persons are running this country? Who terminates the services of a senior assistant commissioner of police who has served the police force well? As far as I’m aware, there are no questions about the merit of services that he provided in his role as a police officer serving this country. He was fired, while Dames still remains.”

Opposition Leader Davis was referring to his party’s call for National Security Minister Marvin Dames and Health Minister Duane Sands to resign over their conduct related to Frank Smith’s bribery case.

The Chief Magistrate Joy-ann Ferguson-Pratt judicially condemned both Dames and Sands in her ruling in the Frank Smith case.

