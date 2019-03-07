Bradley Demeritte a Stalwart of PLP and one of Pindling’s Greatest Generals passes

Bradley Demeritte

NASSAU| Bahamas Press sadly reports the passing of another strong member of the PLP family. Bradley Demeritte was a taxi driver, who, in his early years, played tennis and was considered one of the best in the country.

At times he also was a small contractor. Bradley passed away yesterday morning while in his taxi. He was a decent Bahamian. He was a passionate patriot. He was pure. He told you just what was on his mind. He was an honest, loyal, and faithful foot-soldier. He was trustworthy with a masterful ear to the ground, and one who knew the pulse of the nation.

And most of all, but not least, Bradley was a good, good friend.

Today we shall miss him as he moves on to his reward of higher service from death into life eternal. We at BP offer our deepest condolences to his children, grandchildren, siblings, Funky and Emily, and his wider PLP family.

Rest eternal grant unto him O Lord – AMEN!

We report yinner decide!