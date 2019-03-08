Defence to Appeal D. Shane Ruling in the Supreme Court this afternoon…

D. Shane Gibson

NASSAU| Justice Indira Charles has ruled to not strike out the case of former Cabinet Minister D. Shane Gibson after mounting evidence of gross prosecutorial conduct claims.

Gibson you would recall was accused of some 15 counts of bribery on 11 may 2018 before Justice Stephen Isaacs.

Grave prosecutorial misconduct that makes it impossible for a fair trial was filed by the defence.

But Justice Charles delivered a 49 page judgment this afternoon.

Justice Charles ruled that it would be an abuse of the court process if the case was to be thrown out at this stage. The motion by the defence was therefore struck down by the court.

Justice Charles ruled that there is legal redress for the gross prosecutorial conduct charge and filing by the defence.

She set that the trial be set for 23rd Sept 2019. Tuesday 7 may 2019 for status hearing.

Justice Charles gag order remains enforced. The ruling took less than ten minutes.

Meanwhile BP is learning the Defence will now appeal the decision to have the matter to be heard in the Court of Appeal.

We report yinner decide!