POLICE INVESTIGATES ANOTHER MASS SHOOTING INCIDENT THIS MORNING…

Police are investigating a shooting incident, Sunday, 10th March, 2019 which has left four (4) adults with injuries.

According to reports, shortly after 4:00am, a male had an altercation with his girlfriend at a home on Cowpen Road which resulted in him shooting her and three (3) other persons who were present in the house.

All four victims were transported to hospital, where they are listed in serious but stable condition.

Police are following significant leads into this matter. Investigations are ongoing.

