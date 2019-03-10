Shootout in Pinewood – Two Shot!

file photo

BP BREAKING| We can hear in the distance a number of emergency vehicles racing into the Pinewood Gardens community right now where we believe there is another mass shooting incident.

Our team already on the ground before police arrive report a shootout has unfolded in the Buttonwood Avenue section of that bloody Pinewood community.

Two young men have just been shot!

Our police source believes the incident is gang related.

Crime ain’t down – police crime reporting is down! Adding to the incident in the Cowpen Road area earlier this morning this would mean some six persons have been shot on Sunday alone.

We report yinner decide!