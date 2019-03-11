Opposition Leader Davis pays tribute to Monsignor Preston Moss

Statement of condolences by the Hon. Philip Brave Davis QC, MP /Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party

Monsignor Preston Moss

It is with profound regret and a deep sense of loss that we note

today the passing of a spiritual leader and great Bahamian, Monsignor Preston Moss.

Monsignor Preston Moss has faithfully pastored over his spiritual flock for many decades with a sense of humility, kindness, compassion and concern.

His wise counsel, community outreach and evangelism have left an indelible impact on the moral and social fabric of our country and its people, well beyond the Fox Hill community.

He has been a source of support to those in need, and encouragement to those in despair. His life was one of service.

Monsignor Preston Moss spent six decades serving his God through service to God’s People in The Bahamas.

He was committed to service to his fellow men.

Monsignor Moss lived a good and purpose filled life. He was a long serving Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Nassau. His final Pastoral appointment was Pastor of St. Anselm Parish in Fox Hill, from which he retired in 2016, after 24 years of faithful service.

The Bahamas is a better place because of Monsignor Moss’ many contributions to his Faith Community, to his brothers and sisters in the Ecumenical movement and to the wider Community.

Monsignor Moss was honoured by the Catholic Church and by the Government on behalf of a grateful People.

His many attributes and teachings will live on in the hearts and minds of many for generations to come.

His passing brings to an end an era in pastoral and servant leadership.

On behalf of my wife, my colleagues in Parliament and the entire family of the

Progressive Liberal Party, I offer my sincere and heartfelt sympathies to Monsignor Moss’ family, Archbishop Patrick Pinder and the entire Clergy on the loss of a great priest, son, brother, and friend to all he came in contact with.

May his soul rest in peace.