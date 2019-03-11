PM MOST HONOURABLE EVER signs big deal with Disney for Eleuthera…How many local job will be created?

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Government of The Bahamas signed a Heads of Agreement with Disney Island Development Ltd. for a proposed Cruise Port and entertainment facility at Lighthouse Point, Bannerman Town, South Eleuthera.

The signing took place at the Cabinet Office, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Pictured at the signing from left: Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Nicole Campbell; Secretary to the Cabinet, Camille Johnson; Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis; President, Disney Signature Experiences, Disney Cruise Line, Jeff Vahle and Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs, Disney Signature Experiences, Disney Cruise Line, Kim Prunty. (BIS Photo/Yontalay Bowe)