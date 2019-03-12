Archdiocese issues statement on the funeral arrangements for Monsignor Preston A. Moss…

Monsignor Preston A. Moss

NASSAU| Archbishop Patrick Pinder has formally announced plans for the funeral of the late Monsignor Preston A. Moss.

In a notice released to BP from the Archdiocese of Nassau the Archbishop wrote:

A Vigil for the deceased will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 7pm at St. Anselm Church, Bernard, Fox Hill Nassau, Bahamas. Viewing of the body will begin at 12:noon to the Vigil.

The Rite of Christian Burial of Msgr. Preston A. Moss will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street at 11:00 am on Thursday March 21, 2019.

Interment will be in St. Anselm Church Cemetery.

