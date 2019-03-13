11 Foreign Nationals Convicted In Magistrate’s Courts

Immigration officers are being interfered with by Cabinet Ministers.

Nassau, Bahamas – On March 12th 2019, (4) Venezuelan nationals, (3) Guyanese nationals and (3) Jamaican nationals were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court #8 before Magistrate Subusola Swain. They were convicted of the following charges:

Beatriz D. L. Velasquez Marquez, Mallessia A. Cadogan, Tavanna S. Bennett, Tameka C. Clair and Tomay Clarke were convicted of Possession of Fraudulent Extension Stamp and fined $1000.00 each or in default of payment serve (9) months at Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. They were arrested on March 9th 2019 at Sugar Hill Night Club, Thompson Boulevard.

Chelsea Alexander, Beatriz A. Garcia Castro, Yanneris C. Garcia Caicedo and Deymilis A. Arcia Aragor were convicted of Overstaying and fined $1000.00 each or serve (9) months at Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. They were arrested on March 9th 2019 at Sugar Hill Nightclub, Thompson Boulevard.

Terrian Nikita McPherson was convicted of Overstaying and fined $1500.00 or serve (1) year at Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on March 8th 2019 in the Church Hill Subdivision, off Soldier Road.

Additionally, in Freeport Magistrate Court #1, one Haitian national namely Chenet Charles was arraigned before Magistrate Debbie Ferguson on the following charges, Illegal Landing and Engaging in Gainful Occupation without the Right to Work. He was convicted on both counts and respectively fined $300.00 and $3000.00 or serve (2) years at Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

