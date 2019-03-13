Did the US Human Rights Report point out the 12 police killings last year and Missing Man Marvin Pratt?

BP Live at a police involved shooting on Fox Hill Road near the community police station. The victim who has been shot five times has been taken to hospital. This is not good and has yet to be reported… we are live….



Nassau, Bahamas – On March 13, 2019, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo released the 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at the U.S. Department of State.

Promoting and defending human rights and fundamental freedoms are central to who we are as a country, and the United States will continue to support those around the world struggling for human dignity and liberty. The 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices are required by U.S. law and document the status of human rights and worker rights in nearly 200 countries and territories.

Attachment: 2018 Human Rights Report (The Bahamas) PDF: 2018_Human_Rights_Report_-_The_Bahamas.pdf