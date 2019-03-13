Pedophile in Grand Bahama is brother of sitting FNM MP!

GUESS WHICH FNM MP

NASSAU| The man who is set to be arraigned for the molestation of an 8-year-old girl on Grand Bahama, we are learning, is the brother of a sitting MP.

The suspect, who is now set to be charged in court, was recently released from jail after molesting the daughter of his first wife. The suspect has since remarried and has now recommitted his offense. NO rehabilitation. And today another child has been violated by the same suspect. Who is protecting the children of the Bahamas from these dangerous sexual offenders?

Where is the Sexual Offenders Register to protect children?

