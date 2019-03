File photo…

BP BREAKING| The Broadcasting Corporation employees are headed for a strike vote.

BP is learning with all the chaos already in the country management and union negotiations at BCB have collapsed. An impasse has developed and employees are gearing up to strike! They are spitting tabacca and are hot!

Dey tell BP – “Boy we vex and mad with his Minnis Government!”

Meanwhile, PM Most Honourable Ever is set to advise the New Queen’s Representative to get ready for top job.

Dame Marguerite is smiling….