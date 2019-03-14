Bahamian Police are reporting two suicide incidents in the capital within six hours

Nassau| Police on the island of New Providence are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspected suicide of an adult male and female. 

In the first incident, shortly after 10:00pm Wednesday, 13th March, 2019, police were called to a residence in Winton Estates, after a male was discovered in a home, hanging from a door. Paramedics were called to the scene; however, they were unsuccessful in reviving him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

In the second incident, shortly after 3:00am on Thursday 14th, March 2019 police were called to a residence on Paradise Island, after a female was discovered hanging from a door. Paramedics were called to the scene; however, they were unsuccessful in reviving her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    ” It’s better in the Bahamas” is a fuckin crock of shit made up by some drunken drugged out Pindling thinking nigger, it’s better anywhere else but the Bahamas. Bahamians rather kill themselves than live one more minute in this Hell we call home. The proof is all around us, we would have been better off staying with the British government. All Independance day did for us was allow the uncle Tom house niggers of our country to legally and corruptly rob and rape our nation; Lynden Pindling was a Jamaican oppressing thief to the Bahamian people; drugs, murder, and corruption is his legacy.