Bahamian Police are reporting two suicide incidents in the capital within six hours

Nassau| Police on the island of New Providence are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspected suicide of an adult male and female.

In the first incident, shortly after 10:00pm Wednesday, 13th March, 2019, police were called to a residence in Winton Estates, after a male was discovered in a home, hanging from a door. Paramedics were called to the scene; however, they were unsuccessful in reviving him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the second incident, shortly after 3:00am on Thursday 14th, March 2019 police were called to a residence on Paradise Island, after a female was discovered hanging from a door. Paramedics were called to the scene; however, they were unsuccessful in reviving her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.