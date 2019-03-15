Bahamasair new jets are NOT 737 MAX 8 jets!

Bahamasair purchased new 737 -790 jets a 15 year tested technology aircraft…

Nassau| As Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 jets were grounded all around the world we thought it fitting for some official statement from Bahamasair to have come by now to assure the travelling public that Bahamasair does not have any of that aircraft in its fleet.

All day travellers have relied on BP to inform them that Bahamasair, which just purchased three new jets from Boeing, was not one of those airlines having these concerns.

On Wednesday, United States President Trump announced that the US would temporarily ban all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets from flying, following nearly every country in the world that has ordered that the airplane be grounded since the deadly crash in Ethiopia on Sunday.

More than 40 countries have grounded the 737 Max 8 after it was involved in two deadly crashes, one in Indonesia last October and the more recent one in Ethiopia.

In February BAHAMASAIR commissioned a spanking new Boeing 737-790NG jet — an $11.4m investment with a seating capacity of 138 and a flying range of over five hours.

The new purchase brought the airline’s fleet count to nine: four jets and five turbo props.

Back in 2016 under the Christie Government Bahamasair borrowed some $120m to facilitate the purchase of five new ATR turboprop aircraft. Those aircrafts were commissioned by then Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis.

The UK, Oman, Singapore, Australia, Ireland, France and Norwegian Airlines have suspended the whole Boeing 737 MAX range, according to CNN.

China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Iceland, Germany and the airlines: TUI Airways, GOL Linhas Aereas, Aeromexico, Aerolíneas Argentinas, Cayman Airways, Comair Airways, Eastar Jet, Jet Airways, Mongolian Airlines, China Airlines, China Eastern, China Southern, Lion Air and Silkair have reportedly suspended the MAX 8 model.

Turkey and Poland have suspended the 737 MAX 8 and 9.

