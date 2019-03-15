Mother shot eight times on Sunday morning on Cowpen Road is the same woman who was charged for attempting to smuggle drugs into the Prison!

Shooter Errington Alexander Burrows, 33, is still on the run and hiding from police…

Wendy Smith, 61, is still in hospital.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning more about that early morning Cowpen Road shooting that took place this past Sunday and left a girlfriend, her mother, her sister and brother all shot up inside their home.

The mother, who in initial reports were said to have been shot fives was actually shot eight times. We now know she is the same woman who was caught some months ago attempting to smuggle drugs into the prison.

Wendy Smith, 61, was supposed to appear before Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain this week for the start of her trial on charges of drug possession with intent to supply and conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to supply, but her lawyer presented a sick certificate, saying that she would be unable to attend.

After the Magistrate made further inquiries as to what happened to Ms Smith, her lawyer replied, “She was shot.” Well, what is this?

When was the police going to update the media on these developments? Now what transpired down in Cowpen clearly was no girlfriend/boyfriend row – but what looks more like a big drug deal gone bad!

We now know from earlier reports Smith had been shot eight times and remains in critical condition at the Princess Margaret Hospital. Perhaps her shooting was a hit!? Who knows? The police wasn’t ga tell us for sure!

According to reports, Smith, her son, Valentino Smith, and daughters, Tisha Smith and Latheria Bethel, were all shot around 4 a.m. on March 10 [Sunday morning] during a alleged domestic dispute at a home off Cowpen Road.

Magistrate Swain has adjourned the matter to July 1.

Errington Alexander Burrows, 33, is the alleged shooter still on the run from police for the incident. Imagine that? Had mother died, we might have never known anything further! Look what is happening in the Bahamas! People all shoot up and every playing like this is another video game.

We report yinner decide!