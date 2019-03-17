Homicide 15th recorded on Grand Bahama…

Police fails to confirm incident of man found dead in a well on Cat Island a few weeks ago…

Freeport| Police in Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the lifeless body of a dark male found on Saturday 16th March 2019. The death comes almost a month of no homicide incidents. Injuries were observed to the upper part of the body of the victim.

According to reports, sometime after 11:00pm Police acting on information went to an area off Pioneers Way near Coral Road where they discovered the lifeless body of a dark male.

Meanwhile police have not told us what has happened in the death of a man found dead in a well on Cat Island. One thing is sure – Police don’t want tell you its a homicide and after they find out its so they refuse to followup with media… WHAT IS THIS?

