Drugs fine by police.

NASSAU| Police around 1:36pm on Friday while on Beatrice Ave. in the Sea Breeze Estates community arrested a young man of Prince Charles Drive for possession of dangerous drugs.

The officers were conducting a stop and search of the suspect’s white Mazda ReVista where the drugs were found.

Police discovered 10lbs of suspected marijuana deep in a white cooler in the rear seat of the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody and could be charged this week.

We report yinner decide!