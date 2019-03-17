Two shot, one dies in shooting near Fox Hill park!

Homicide victim #16 we are learning, is Javardo Thompson alias Jojo

Nassau| Just hours apart, police are reporting a second homicide incident, this time from inside the Fox Hill Community.

We can report police were giving foot chase to a man out of the area and onto the Prince Charles corridor following the shooting.

As time progressed, some eight patrol vehicles were headed into the area to get a grip on the development. And here is what BP knows.

Two males were shot in another double shooting in Fox Hill near the park. One male is confirmed dead on scene and a second victim has been transported to PMH. Police are still in hot pursuit of the suspected shooter.

Bahamas Press has already identified the deceased male victim as Javardo Thompson alias Jojo. Now this incident is believed to be a retaliatory killing. Police have given chase to the shooter who we believe fled somewhere inside a safe house in Lizzy. If the CCTV cameras were working we would know by now which home that is.

We report yinner decide!