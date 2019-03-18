Assistant Pastor/ Gospel Artist and Chief FNM Musical Artist remanded to prison on rape charge!

Christian Massive leader set to answer rape CLAIMS!

Assistant Pastor and FNM musical strategist Kent “Spy” Johnson charged with rape.



NASSAU| A major gospel artist in the capital has been remanded to prison this afternoon following an alleged rape incident involving the kidnapping of a church praise and worship leader.

Again, police have not reported the rape incident involving the high profile artist to the press, nor has anyone in the gospel or church community made any mention of the alleged crimes, but today a magistrate had the last say.

According to court documents, the matter was heard before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The victim reported to police that, on last week Thursday, the accused, after driving to a remote part of the island, handcuffed his victim to the wheel of her car and demanded kinky sex.

He stripped her naked inside the vehicle, forcing himself on her against her will, the documents read. She also feared that the accused was in possession of an illegal weapon at the time of the incident, although police, following his arrest, found none.

The matter has stirred a serious war inside the church where Johnson is an assistant pastor for music along with his wife. His wife is standing by his side. Ahhh, boy!

The victim is a praise and worship leader in the church who is believed to have had a close working relationship with the accused.

Johnson was remanded to prison until May 28th, 2019. He can apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Kent “Spy” Johnson is a popular local artist, who started his Christian Massive movement more than a decade ago. He won fame on the political rally stages of the governing Free National Movement where he was elevated as key musical strategist.

This is one case we at BP will be watching.

We report yinner decide!