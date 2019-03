Harold Williams slashed in the face several times and is in hospital recovering…

Harold Williams attacked in Fort Lauderdale.

BP BREAKING| Harold Williams has been brutally attacked while in Fort Lauderdale. The incident is being reported as a hate crime.

Williams is a Bahamasair manager for Grand Bahama and was in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

He was cut several times in the face by his attacker.

No statement from Bahamasair or the Foreign Office has come as Williams recovers in hospital.

What is dis? We report yinner decide!