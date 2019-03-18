Man found murdered on Grand Bahama is nephew of CDU officer…

Country’s 15th murdered victim is Charles Brian Rolle, Jr., age 32 years

FREEPORT | Bahamas Press has more on that discovery of the murdered victim on Grand Bahama over the weekend which has left officers tight-lipped.

Bahamas Press has identified the #15 homicide victim to be Charles Brian Rolle, Jr., age 32, of Grand Bahama. The victim is the nephew of a high-ranking Central Detective Unit officer.

Police are tightlipped with the details of this homicide, which is the 15th incident for the year. Rolle, Jr. was found dead on Pioneers Way off Coral Road, with visible trauma and paint splattered all over his body.

His vehicle, which was taken, was also torched, perhaps to conceal evidence.

Police say some six persons are assisting them with the investigation.

