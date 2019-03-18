Minnis goes to Exuma to talk bout the PLP! PM HAS NO PLANS for the BAHAMAS!

PM Minnis and MP Chester Cooper.

STATEMENT ON THE PRIME MINISTER’S ATTACK ON THE PLP IN EXUMA CHESTER COOPER, Exumas and Ragged Island MP, PLP deputy leader – MARCH 18, 2019

I had hoped, beyond all reasonable expectation, that when the prime minister visited Exuma over the weekend he would speak to the community about beneficial developments for Exuma and leave politics out of it.

I was mistaken.

Not only is it comical that the prime minister seeks credit for capital works that have been developed over successive administrations, it is offensive that he is campaigning using the people’s money.

If he would only resist the temptation to be petty and realize he should be the prime minister of all the people of The Bahamas, not just FNMs, we would all be better off for it.

The prime minister seeks to turn public sentiment against the PLP for not supporting setting up a $100 million credit line for hurricane relief from the IDB, as if this administration has not already borrowed and taxed enough in two years with very little to show for it.

It appears the prime minister either does not know or is seeking to hide the fact that the contingency loan cannot be used to fund the rebuilding of permanent infrastructure.

It is a badly negotiated loan that even some government ministers clearly did not examine carefully.

Additionally, there is no issue about the country’s capacity to borrow in the event of a disaster.

Meantime, the people of Ragged Island, are left to fend for themselves as the prime minister shamelessly touts how much he covets another term in office.

What should have been some welcome good news for Exuma, has been sullied with political discord.

The prime minister should know better, but he has so far exhibited no inclination to do better.