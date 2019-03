file photo

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting homicide #17 the third such incident in just over 24 hours.

We can report that shortly before 12:00am, a man was in a business establishment on Taylor Street, Nassau Village, when a lone male armed with a firearm forced his way inside and shot him several times about the body, before fleeing on foot.

The injured man was transported to hospital where later succumbed to injuries.

This latest incident records the third homicide for the weekend.