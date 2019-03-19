THE RED CROSS FAIR GOES DIGITAL WITH SUNCASH’S SUNPASS DIGITAL TICKETING SYSTEM

Advanced Ticket Sales Now Available for the Bahamas Red Cross Fair, April 6th & 7th, 2019, through the Mobile Ticketing Solution

Selina Archer, Marketing Consultant, SunPass; Exanna Dormeus, Co-chair, The Bahamas Red Cross Fair Committee; Caroline Turnquest, Director General, The Bahamas Red Cross Fair Committee; Shanite Barry, Customer Service, SunPass; Sam Gardiner, Ticketing, SunPass.

NASSAU| In keeping with its promise of doing things differently this year, the organizers of the Bahamas Red Cross Fair have teamed up with SunCash to introduce cutting edge technology in the form of digital ticketing for this year’s event.

With the services of SunCash’s ‘SunPass’ system, patrons will now be able to purchase tickets in advance, online or instore at any SunCash location.



With this latest advancement, the most anticipated charity fundraising event of the year has officially moved into the digital age!

“We are thrilled to be using the service,” said Mrs. Caroline Turnquest, Director General of the Red Cross Bahamas Organization.

Not only will we be able to accurately account for funds raised

to assist in charitable projects around the country, our fairgoers now have a convenient option to purchase their tickets in advance.”

Customers purchasing tickets via SunPass in advance, will also be able to bypass the line at the gate and access the fair via the “Express Lane” for immediate entry.

“We have used great technology to provide a secure platform that delivers for our event organizers transparency, real time transaction notifications and online debit/credit card payment processing” explained Desmond Pyfrom, CEO at SunCash. “For the public it provides efficient and secure advanced purchase of tickets.

It reduces wait times for fairgoers attending the event and eliminates the need to travel with excess cash—an added security. Additionally, for the fair organizers, it offers solid accounting for ticket sales and a dynamic way to measure fair attendance.

Considering the Bahamas Red Cross Society’s ongoing contribution to our community, we were more than delighted to provide this service.”



The digital ticket which can be purchased on RedCross.mysuncash.com, notifies the customer in real time of the purchase and provides a ticket that can be scanned via mobile device or printed for presentation at gate. Cash based purchases can also be made at any of the 13 SunCash locations throughout New Providence.

A mobile app (SunCash) available in the Google Play Store and App Store for Android and IOS devices provides another option for ticketing. Ticket prices for the fair are ten dollars ($10) for adults and five dollars ($5.00) for children.

To learn more about SunCash and all the services currently available visit www.mysuncash.com.