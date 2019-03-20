Another homicide the 4th in three days on Mackey Street…

Man gunned down multiple times on Mackey and Wilton Street on Tuesday.

BP BREAKING| We are reporting another homicide in the capital #18 and the 4th killing in three days. We can report a male has been fatally shot on Mackey and Wilton Street.

The victim was shot multiple times in the area as he laid in road clad in a red shirt. Police have the road blocked off while EMS pronounced the victim dead on the street.

Meanwhile Bahamian police confirmed after 9pm on Tuesday evening a male was shot at Lady Slipper, Garden Hills #2. Victim has been transported to hospital and up to press time his condition was serious but stable.

Also on Tuesday evening police confirmed a 54-year-old Bahamian female will be placed before the court to be arraigned on over 70 counts of forgery, uttering forged documents and fraud by false pretences. As a result of defrauding a local business of over $250,000.00.

We wonder if any of this is an update to those who defrauded BPL of millions. That case has went quiet but BP is following.

We report yinner decide!