Five more ACPs on the RBPF have been sent home today…

Government downsizing as announced by BP underway!

ACPs Clayton Fernander, Ashton Greenslade and Ken Stranchan all sent home today.

Nassau| Five more ACPs on the Royal Bahamas Police Force got the shock of their lives after being informed by the Commissioner of Police that their tenure on the Force has come to an abrupt end.

ACPs CLAYTON FERNANDER, LeMAN Deleveaux, Ken Strachan, Theophilous Cunningham, and Ashton Greenslade were all sent home today by the COP this morning.

Strachan, who has just recently completed international training at the Bureau of Investigation [FBI] just last week is numbered in the lot. WHAT IS THIS?

Bahamas Press is covering these events live as shock and dismay have hit the top brass. Yesterday, senior officers of the Defence Force also got their confirmation to leave that institution which comes in a mass downsizing of the public service, which remains tight-lipped by both the Government and the WUTLESS MEDIA! Only Bahamas Press are reporting these major developments.

And while those five officers have gotten their walking papers we want you to get this…ACP Paul Rolle and Butler in Grand Bahama, who has more leave and time than all of the names above remain on the Force, remain working and on the job. WHAT IS THIS?

On Wednesday a major meeting with all Senior Government Officers took place at the OPM on Wednesday. Not a word has come as to what that meeting was about. PM Most Honourable Ever is headed to the US today to meet with President Trump along with his CARICOM counterparts.

Bahamas we have problems….Ya gern home under PM MOST HONOURABLE EVER cause Its Da People’s TIME!

We report yinner decide!