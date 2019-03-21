PM Most Honourable Ever Bastardising and FIRING Exumians!

VICTIMISATION Fears in Exuma Swells

EXUMA| Since the Prime Minister Most Honourable Ever visited Exuma this past weekend there have been instances serious and dangerous incidents where high ranking members of the civil service who have been relieved of their positions or transferred.

Only Bahamas Press reported early in the week that a MASS DOWNSIZING EXERCISE in the Public Service has begun and scores of Bahamians are about to be sent home as the Minnis Regime cannot meet commitments!

It appears that other heads of department have been given notice or have been told to anticipate notice of their removal.

Among those already having been asked to leave their posts in Exuma are John Nixon, airport manager; and the O/C of customs who was given only 48 hours to return to Nassau.

There are also unconfirmed reports of others who have been informally advised that their removal is imminent.

The fact that these changes having occurred so quickly after the recent visit of the prime minister suggest that they are political in nature and that protocols in such moves have not been followed.

PM must explain these directives and give assurances that these are not political.

We report yinner decide!