SAC Graduate and BTC employee found dead in his home following what appears to be another robbery gone bad!

BP BREAKING NASSAU| Another homicide is being reported in the capital tonight – the #19 incident for the year and the 5th killing for the week.

The victim, we can now confirm, is BTC technician 54-year-old Jerome Thurston.

Thurston, who has been missing for two days now, was discovered in an apartment at Lake Grove Road off Carmichael Road with serious wounds to his upper body.

According to investigators on the scene, his body was discovered stuffed inside the closet of a two-story four-plex.

The apartment was ransacked, leaving a clear trail of a robbery/break-in. This is not good.

The incident comes following a shooting of a Taxi driver on Wednesday and the murder of a Asian businessman in Nassau Village on Monday morning. The robbers are getting violent and we warn residents – LOCK AND LOAD!

