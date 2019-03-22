Who murdered BTC tech. Jerome Thurston and stuffed his body inside his closet with visible injuries?

Was the SAC Graduate jumped? Or did he know the suspect now walking around after Jerome’s murder?

NASSAU| Bahamian Police are not calling the discovery of a BTC employee as a homicide, but we at Bahamas Press are and according to our records its the 19th murder for the year and the 5th killing for the week.

Sources say 54-year-old Jerome Thurston had been missing from work for some days now, and last night he was found dead, stuffed inside his closet with deep wounds to his upper body.

In a police report this morning detectives say just after 10:00pm on Thursday evening, officers were called to a residence on Lake Grove Road off Carmichael Road, where they discovered Thurston unresponsive, with visible injuries to his body. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

And while police investigate this latest homicide we believe there are some things that are important in solving this latest homicide. Like asking the neighbours to share their CCTV footage in the area to discover who went into the apartment of the deceased and left the crime scene ransacked as if it was a theft.

Many persons at BTC who knew Thurston say he was an extremely private person, who would not have allowed a stranger inside his quarters. “If someone indeed came into his place it is clear they must have been invited because Jerome was an extremely private, cautious and humble individual. He was very involved in his church and was not the type to invite any stranger into his space,” one BTC employee said.

According to investigators on the scene his body was found discovered stuffed inside the closet of a two-story four-plex apartment.

