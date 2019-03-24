A man and a woman has been chopped and stabbed up following a big fight at Arawak Cay tonight…

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamian Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing of a man taken to the emergency section of PMH in an “unresponsive” state – whatever dat means.

GET THIS: The victim was chopped multiple times about the body; with deep injuries to his upper body.

A female also presented herself to A&E with multiple stab wounds to the body. She and the male victim at last report was still alive.

Police are investigating if this incident was an attack or another domestic dispute gone bad.

We are told the stabbings stem from an incident at the famous spot Arawak Cay [The Fry]. Listen people, rum does make people stupid!

We report yinner decide….