BP BREAKING| Police officer down!!!!

PC 2760 Tiawan King

NASSAU| PC 2760 Tiawan King passed away this afternoon in hospital.

He was involved in a serious accident a few days ago and preliminary results suggest he may have suffered from a blood clot as he recovered. This is really sad.

King is also a member of the St. JOHNS Lodge #3 who gave himself unselfishly to his community. And tonight, we offer of deepest condolences to his family.

May the God of Mercy grant him rest eternal. AMEN….